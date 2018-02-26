Jolla Working To Ship Sailfish OS 3.0 This Year
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 26 February 2018
Jolla is talking up Sailfish OS 3.0 this week at the Embedded World conference as the "next-generation of the independent mobile operating system" and plans to ship it this calendar year.

Sailfish 3 will focus on supporting a variety of devices, including down to feature phones, as well as wearables, tablets, and more. Among the features being talked about for Sailfish 3 are a variety of new APIs, full cloud integration, updated Qt integration, a variety of security improvements, better connectivity, new device categories, improved multi-tasking, and an updated visual style.

Some of the specifics include a feature phone user-interface, built-in hardware keyboard support, Bluetooth LE support, encrypted data/communication, "enablers for blockchain-based services", improved capabilities for corporate users, and updated Android support.

Jolla is looking at making Sailfish 3 available in Q3'2018. More details on their Sailfish 3 plans at Jolla.com.
