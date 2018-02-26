Jolla is talking up Sailfish OS 3.0 this week at the Embedded World conference as the "next-generation of the independent mobile operating system" and plans to ship it this calendar year.
Sailfish 3 will focus on supporting a variety of devices, including down to feature phones, as well as wearables, tablets, and more. Among the features being talked about for Sailfish 3 are a variety of new APIs, full cloud integration, updated Qt integration, a variety of security improvements, better connectivity, new device categories, improved multi-tasking, and an updated visual style.
Some of the specifics include a feature phone user-interface, built-in hardware keyboard support, Bluetooth LE support, encrypted data/communication, "enablers for blockchain-based services", improved capabilities for corporate users, and updated Android support.
Jolla is looking at making Sailfish 3 available in Q3'2018. More details on their Sailfish 3 plans at Jolla.com.
