SUSE Completes Its Acquisition Of Rancher Labs

Back in July SUSE announced its intention to acquire Rancher Labs. That deal has now closed for acquiring the Kubernetes focused cloud company.
Just as they said back in July and reaffirmed today, they intend to keep Rancher's software "100% open-source" moving forward.
Rancher Labs announced the deal being finalized today along with the SUSE statement.
SUSE's statement noted, "today, with Rancher, we offer the industry’s only adaptable Linux operating system, interoperable Kubernetes Management platform, and innovative Edge solutions...Our purpose as a newly combined company is simple: it is to turn our customers into ‘innovation heroes’. Central to this is our unshakeable commitment to choice."
