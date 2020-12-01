SUSE Completes Its Acquisition Of Rancher Labs
Written by Michael Larabel in SUSE on 1 December 2020 at 12:28 PM EST. 3 Comments
SUSE --
Back in July SUSE announced its intention to acquire Rancher Labs. That deal has now closed for acquiring the Kubernetes focused cloud company.

Just as they said back in July and reaffirmed today, they intend to keep Rancher's software "100% open-source" moving forward.

Rancher Labs announced the deal being finalized today along with the SUSE statement.


SUSE's statement noted, "today, with Rancher, we offer the industry’s only adaptable Linux operating system, interoperable Kubernetes Management platform, and innovative Edge solutions...Our purpose as a newly combined company is simple: it is to turn our customers into ‘innovation heroes’. Central to this is our unshakeable commitment to choice."
3 Comments
Related News
OpenSUSE Jump Distribution Now Available For Alpha Testing
openSUSE Tumbleweed Now Shipping Linux 5.8
SUSE Acquiring Rancher Labs
OpenSUSE Leap 15.2 Released With AI/ML Packages Added, YaST Improvements
openSUSE Leap 15.2 Hits RC Phase With GNOME 3.34 + KDE Plasma 5.18, Sway
OpenSUSE Leap + SUSE Linux Enterprise Planning To Move Closer In 2020
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Vulkan 1.2.162 Released With Ray-Tracing Support Promoted
Fedora 34 Might Try To Use PipeWire By Default To Replace PulseAudio/JACK
Systemd 247 Released With Experimental Out-of-Memory Daemon, New Credentials Capability
Radeon RX 6800 Series 1440p Linux Gaming Benchmarks With 15 GPUs
GNOME 40 Mutter Moves Input Work To A Separate Thread
Intel: AMD Weak On Battery-Powered Laptop Performance - But DPTF On Linux Still Sucks
The 2020 US Thanksgiving / Black Friday Phoronix Premium Special
Linux READFILE System Call Revived Now That It Might Have A User