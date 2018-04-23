Ryzen Stability Issues Are Still Affecting Some FreeBSD Users

While in recent months there have been some improvements to FreeBSD that have helped yield greater reliability in running AMD Ryzen processors on this BSD operating system, some users are still reporting hard to diagnose stability problems on FreeBSD.
For some, FreeBSD on Ryzen is still leading to lock-ups, even while the system may be idle. Also making it hard to debug, for some they can trigger a lock-up within an hour of booting their system while for others they may be able to make it a week or two before hitting any stability problem.
The thread over FreeBSD Ryzen stability was recently ignited back on freebsd-stable. For those affected there doesn't appear to be a particular BIOS setting or FreeBSD kernel setting to workaround the issue and there is at least one FreeBSD user reporting of stability issues on EPYC hardware in that thread.
My *BSD Ryzen/EPYC experience has been fine with recent builds, but then again I am usually just using FreeBSD/TrueOS/DragonFlyBSD for hours at a time for benchmarking before changing it out again and not running the systems for weeks at a time with the BSDs. I do have it on my ever busy TODO list though to try out the Ryzen 2600X/2700X new processors with the BSDs when time allows to see how that goes with the new AMD X470 series motherboards.
