As noted last week there were Linux developers discussing the idea of removing the ReiserFS file-system given that it hasn't been really relevant in more than a decade and is very unlikely to be used still in production use-cases with modern kernels. It looks like the deprecation will move forward but the actual removal from the mainline kernel won't happen until 2025.On Friday SUSE's Jan Kara sent out the v2 patch that marks ReiserFS as a deprecated file-system while noting with a warning in the Kconfig and when mounting the file-system that it is to be removed.

The removal plan is for dropping the file-system in 2025, roughly three years from now. The file-system would only stick around in newer mainline Linux kernel releases after 2025 if there was a firm commitment to maintain it and some solid use-case for keeping ReiserFS around... At this stage ReiserFS doesn't have any firm advantage over other modern file-systems like XFS, EXT4, and Btrfs.So long story short, ReiserFS is set to be deprecated and should be removed from the kernel in 2025. That gives three years for users to migrate to another modern file-system or otherwise if still using ReiserFS in some odd way, you can always stick to running a pre-2025 Linux LTS kernel.