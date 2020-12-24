The out-of-tree Reiser4 file-system has now been ported to the week-old Linux 5.10 kernel code-base. This also comes days ahead of the one year anniversary since the "Version 5" announcement.
For those still relying upon this out-of-tree file-system, Reiser4 saw its port released today for the Linux 5.10.2 kernel. It was a straight-forward port from Linux 5.9 to 5.10 while in the process was a change around removing a legacy flushing flag.
So it's not a particularly exciting update but for those interested there are the patches available for Linux 5.10 and prior kernel releases.
Meanwhile New Year's Eve will mark one year since the Reiser5 announcement was made by Edward Shishkin who has been working on that big upgrade to the Reiser file-system while also continuing to maintain the Reiser4 code-base. Reiser5 as an evolutionary upgrade has seen a lot of work over the past year and now has stabilized logical volume support, selective file migration, data tiering and burst buffers, and other features. It will be interesting to see how Reiser5 progresses in 2021 and if it stands chances of being merged into the mainline Linux kernel.
