Qt 6 Will Bring Improvements To The Toolkit's Python Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Qt on 19 August 2019 at 09:21 AM EDT. 4 Comments
QT --
Adding to the interesting objectives for Qt 6 are further enhancements to "Qt for Python" for enhancing the programming language's support for this tool-kit.

It was just last year with Qt 5.11 that PySide2 became official as Qt for Python to provide proper bindings for Python to the Qt tool-kit. With Qt for Python continuing to see increased adoption, more improvements to Qt for Python are planned.

Among the future improvements planned for the Qt + Python support are dropping support for Python 2 from PySide 6 (the Qt for Python going with Qt 6), providing a complementary Python-focused API to their existing C++ API to Python module, improved tooling, better integration with other Python modules, and a more mature Shiboken release.

More details on the technical plans for the Qt Python support via the Qt blog.
4 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Qt News
Qt's Development Branch To Begin Forming Qt 6
The Qt Company Announces Its New High-Level 3D API - Qt Quick 3D
Qt PDF Being Discussed For Qt 5.14
Lars Knoll Shares His Technical Vision For The Qt 6 Tool-Kit
Qt Creator 4.10 RC Available With Support For Pinning Files, UI Improvements
Qt 3D Studio 2.4 Released With Massive Performance Boost - By Switching Away From Qt 3D
Popular News This Week
Building The Default x86_64 Linux Kernel In Just 16 Seconds
Intel's Linux Graphics Driver Developers Discover 3~20% Boost For Current-Gen Hardware
AMD Ryzen 3000 Series Playing Nicely With Latest Linux Distros Following BIOS Updates
Xfce 4.14 Desktop Officially Released
QEMU 4.1 Released With Many ARM, MIPS & x86 Additions
Fedora Developers Discuss Ways To Improve Linux Interactivity In Low-Memory Situations