Qt 6 Will Bring Improvements To The Toolkit's Python Support

Adding to the interesting objectives for Qt 6 are further enhancements to "Qt for Python" for enhancing the programming language's support for this tool-kit.
It was just last year with Qt 5.11 that PySide2 became official as Qt for Python to provide proper bindings for Python to the Qt tool-kit. With Qt for Python continuing to see increased adoption, more improvements to Qt for Python are planned.
Among the future improvements planned for the Qt + Python support are dropping support for Python 2 from PySide 6 (the Qt for Python going with Qt 6), providing a complementary Python-focused API to their existing C++ API to Python module, improved tooling, better integration with other Python modules, and a more mature Shiboken release.
More details on the technical plans for the Qt Python support via the Qt blog.
