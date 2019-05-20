Qt Design Studio 1.2 Beta Offers Bridge With Sketch Vector Graphics Editor
20 May 2019
The Qt Company today released a public beta of their upcoming Qt Design Studio 1.2, the software letting designers easily create QML-based user-interfaces and that can integrate with Photoshop and other design applications.

With the Qt Design Studio 1.2 release, they are offering a bridge for integration with the Sketch vector graphics editor application. This bridge allows for exporting of scenes from Sketch into Qt Design Studio 1.2 for quickly and re-using those elements into your Qt user-interface.

Qt Design Studio 1.2 Beta also introduces gradients support for shape-based items and other changes. More details on the Qt Design Studio 1.2 Beta over on the Qt blog.
