The Qt Company today released a public beta of their upcoming Qt Design Studio 1.2, the software letting designers easily create QML-based user-interfaces and that can integrate with Photoshop and other design applications.
With the Qt Design Studio 1.2 release, they are offering a bridge for integration with the Sketch vector graphics editor application. This bridge allows for exporting of scenes from Sketch into Qt Design Studio 1.2 for quickly and re-using those elements into your Qt user-interface.
Qt Design Studio 1.2 Beta also introduces gradients support for shape-based items and other changes. More details on the Qt Design Studio 1.2 Beta over on the Qt blog.
