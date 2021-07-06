The Qt Company today issued the first of several expected betas for the upcoming Qt 6.2 toolkit release that will also be their first Qt 6 long-term support version.
Qt 6.2 has arrived on-schedule in being the first of at least four planned beta releases that will run through the end of August. A release candidate of Qt 6.2 is expected mid-September and the official Qt 6.2.0 LTS release around the end of September.
Qt 6.2 is bringing a number of modules ported to Qt6 for the first time that weren't present in Qt 6.0/6.1. Among the Qt5 models now ported over for their debut in Qt 6.2 include Qt Bluetooth, Qt Multimedia, Qt NFC, Qt Positioning, Qt Quick Dialogs, Qt Remote Objects, Qt Sensors, Qt Serialbus, Qt Serialport, Qt Webchannel, Qt Webengine, Qt Websockets, and Qt Webview.
Qt 6.2 also adds support for 3D particles, various hardware accelerated graphics improvements, a major multimedia rewrite and other improvements as a half-year update to the Qt6 toolkit.
Details on today's Qt 6.2 Beta 1 release can be found at qt.io.
