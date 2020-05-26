Qt 5.15 Released With Graphics Improvements, Preparations Ahead Of Qt 6
Written by Michael Larabel in Qt on 26 May 2020 at 06:20 AM EDT.
It's coming a few days late but The Qt Company's Lars Knoll just announced the official release of Qt 5.15.0.

Qt 5.15 is a big LTS update and the last ahead of the Qt 6.0 release expected before the end of 2020. Qt 5.15 offers many graphics improvements, including the isolating its OpenGL renderer to a plug-in and experimental support for Vulkan with its Wayland platform code. Qt's embedded EGLFS layer has introduced support for Vulkan via the VK_KHR_display extension. Qt 5.15 additionally is bringing greater multi-threading within QImage scaling/conversion methods, support for rendering to multiple surfaces with Qt Multimedia, qmlformat to format QML code according to the QML coding guidelines, support for the nullish coalescing operator with QML, an updated Qt WebEngine, native file dialog support on Android, and countless other improvements for this open-source toolkit.

More details on Qt 5.15 and all of its improvements via the Qt blog.

The Qt Company also used today for launching Qt Design Studio 1.5.
