The Qt5 tool-kit continues entrenching into new areas for The Qt Company and one of those areas is IoT deployments. With Qt 5.13, a new "QtCoAP" component is being introduced in supporting a protocol designed for the Internet of Things.
QtCoAP is a client-side implementation of the Constrained Application Protocol (CoAP) for nodes/devices to communicate on low-power, lossy networks for layering HTTP traffic as well as supporting multi-cast and other features. This QtCoAP support in Qt 5.13 will be part of their Qt for Automation offering and support for other IOT technologies.
For those interested in CoAP/IoT, The Qt Company has written a blog post highlighting the features of this new Qt5 component.
Qt 5.13 is tentatively expected for release next week.
