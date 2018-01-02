With Qt 6.0 Development To Heat Up, 2018 Should Be Exciting For Qt
Qt 6.0 planning has begun and we should be hearing more about this next major tool-kit update as the year goes on. Here's some of what we can expect from Qt in the near future.

Qt 5.11 will be the next tool-kit update due out in the spring while following that release is when they will likely begin figuring out the initial Qt 6.0 plans more seriously. From the QtCS'17 event a few months back as well as digging through bug/feature reports, there are already some ideas of what to expect from Qt moving forward:

- A new Qt 3D based runtime for Qt 3D Studio is expected this year to replace NVIDIA's renderer.

- Performance improvements for Qt 3D to lower the CPU usage as well as the memory usage.

- HTTP server support in Qt Network is being worked on for basic HTTP/HTTP2/WebSockets support and more.

- QIODevice support for Qt 6.

- Logging improvements for Qt.

- Many Qt Wayland improvements are expected including around XDG-Output, finishing up XDG-Shell support, supporting more of the experimental/unstable protocols, improved HiDPI support, and better testing.

- Improving Qbs / the Qt build system and potentially keeping QMake alive.

- Qt Quick scenegraph for Qt 6.

- A likely Vulkan back-end for Qt Quick by the time of Qt 6.0 along with supporting a single source shader language for all back-ends. An Apple Metal back-end is also expected to complement the existing OpenGL and Direct3D back-ends.

- Improved accessibility support in Qt 6.

Stay tuned for more details on Qt 6 as development heats up in the coming months.
