QEMU 5.0 is out today for this processor emulator that is a key piece to the Linux virtualization stack.
Some of the big changes to find with QEMU 5.0 include:
- VirtIO-FS support for better file/folder sharing between hosts and VMs.
- Dbus-VMstate is a new back-end for letting external processes migrate their data along with QEMU.
- Bluetooth support was dropped from QEMU as it was unmaintained and likely broken for some time.
- Emulation of more ARMv8 architecture features. The Cortex-M7 CPU is also now supported.
- TPM support for ARM.
- Emulating of newer ARMv8 features like RCPC, PMU, CCIDX, RCPC, TTCNP, and others.
- Deprecating support for 32-bit ARM host support, in-step with the Linux kernel dropping 32-bit Arm KVM support.
- QEMU 5.0 has experimental support for the RISC-V v0.5 draft hypervisor extension.
More details and download links for QEMU 5.0 via the project site at QEMU.org.
5 Comments