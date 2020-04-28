QEMU 5.0 Released For This Important Open-Source Emulator For Linux Virtualization
Written by Michael Larabel in Virtualization on 28 April 2020 at 03:53 PM EDT. 5 Comments
QEMU 5.0 is out today for this processor emulator that is a key piece to the Linux virtualization stack.

Some of the big changes to find with QEMU 5.0 include:

- VirtIO-FS support for better file/folder sharing between hosts and VMs.

- Dbus-VMstate is a new back-end for letting external processes migrate their data along with QEMU.

- Bluetooth support was dropped from QEMU as it was unmaintained and likely broken for some time.

- Emulation of more ARMv8 architecture features. The Cortex-M7 CPU is also now supported.

- TPM support for ARM.

- Emulating of newer ARMv8 features like RCPC, PMU, CCIDX, RCPC, TTCNP, and others.

- Deprecating support for 32-bit ARM host support, in-step with the Linux kernel dropping 32-bit Arm KVM support.

- QEMU 5.0 has experimental support for the RISC-V v0.5 draft hypervisor extension.

More details and download links for QEMU 5.0 via the project site at QEMU.org.
