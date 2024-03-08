VirtualBox KVM Backend Adds Support For SR-IOV Graphics

8 March 2024
Announced one month ago by Cyberus Technology was an open-source KVM back-end for VirtualBox. This work by Cyberus allows for using the KVM hypervisor with VirtualBox as opposed to its custom kernel module maintained by Oracle. That KVM back-end has now been extended to support SR-IOV graphics virtualization.

This KVM back-end for VirtualBox is quite interesting for those wanting to leverage the VirtualBox VMM user-interface or accustomed to its workflow but would prefer leveraging the Kernel-based Virtual Machine underneath.

With this SR-IOV graphics virtualization support for the VirtualBox KVM back-end, Cyberus is reporting around 92% the performance of the native host graphics performance. Cyberus has tested the guest support under Windows and Linux. There are known limitations currently such as guest multi-monitor support not working, save state and resume not being supported, and various Windows guest limitations.

VirtualBox KVM SR-IOV


Cyberus showed off a Windows 11 VM running Unigine Heaven with the SR-IOV support of this VirtualBox KVM back-end using Intel Iris Xe Graphics.

More details on this graphics virtualization support via the Cyberus blog.
