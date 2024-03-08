Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
VirtualBox KVM Backend Adds Support For SR-IOV Graphics
This KVM back-end for VirtualBox is quite interesting for those wanting to leverage the VirtualBox VMM user-interface or accustomed to its workflow but would prefer leveraging the Kernel-based Virtual Machine underneath.
With this SR-IOV graphics virtualization support for the VirtualBox KVM back-end, Cyberus is reporting around 92% the performance of the native host graphics performance. Cyberus has tested the guest support under Windows and Linux. There are known limitations currently such as guest multi-monitor support not working, save state and resume not being supported, and various Windows guest limitations.
Cyberus showed off a Windows 11 VM running Unigine Heaven with the SR-IOV support of this VirtualBox KVM back-end using Intel Iris Xe Graphics.
More details on this graphics virtualization support via the Cyberus blog.