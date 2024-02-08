Show Your Support: Did you know that the hundreds of articles written on Phoronix each month are mostly authored by one individual? Phoronix.com doesn't have a whole news room with unlimited resources and relies upon people reading our content without blocking ads and alternatively by people subscribing to Phoronix Premium for our ad-free service with other extra features.
Cyberus Develops Open-Source KVM Backend For VirtualBox
Making use of Linux's Kernel-based Virtual Machine (KVM) opens up new possibilities while users can still enjoy the VirtualBox VMM itself. The KVM support is part of the mainline kernel so there is less worries with not having to use the VirtualBox kernel driver, KVM tends to support new features quite quickly, and tends to be more actively developed than VirtualBox and is embraced by a range of organizations. Early users of this backend by Cyberus customers are said to be experiencing better performance too.
This VirtualBox KVM back-end is now open-source via GitHub. Cyberus intends to continue developing this VirtualBox KVM back-end and implement more features over the course of the year. More details on the VirtualBox KVM back-end are available from the announcement at Cyberus Technology.