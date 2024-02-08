Cyberus Develops Open-Source KVM Backend For VirtualBox

Written by Michael Larabel in Virtualization on 8 February 2024 at 10:26 AM EST. 14 Comments
VIRTUALIZATION
Cyberus Technology announced today the open-source release of a KVM back-end developed for VirtualBox. This new back-end allows the VirtualBox VMM to run virtual machines utilizing the Linux KVM hypervisor instead of the custom kernel module relied upon by the standard Oracle VM VirtualBox software.

Making use of Linux's Kernel-based Virtual Machine (KVM) opens up new possibilities while users can still enjoy the VirtualBox VMM itself. The KVM support is part of the mainline kernel so there is less worries with not having to use the VirtualBox kernel driver, KVM tends to support new features quite quickly, and tends to be more actively developed than VirtualBox and is embraced by a range of organizations. Early users of this backend by Cyberus customers are said to be experiencing better performance too.

Cyberus VirtualBox KVM screenshot


This VirtualBox KVM back-end is now open-source via GitHub. Cyberus intends to continue developing this VirtualBox KVM back-end and implement more features over the course of the year. More details on the VirtualBox KVM back-end are available from the announcement at Cyberus Technology.
