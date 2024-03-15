Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
LXD 5.21 LTS Released With UI By Default, AMD SEV Memory Encryption For VMs
While the open-source community has been rallying around the Incus fork following Canonical asserting control over the LXD project, LXD continues seeing a lot of new feature investments by Canonical. With LXD 5.21 they have enabled their GUI by default within the LXD Snap as their developers continue working on delivering feature parity between the CLI and UI. LXD 5.21 also brings authentication/authorization improvements, object storage on Ceph, integration with Dell's PowerFlex service, fast live migration for virtual machines, AMD SEV memory encryption support, cluster auto-healing, and a variety of other enhancements.
More details on today's LXD 5.21 LTS release via Ubuntu.com.