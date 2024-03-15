LXD 5.21 LTS Released With UI By Default, AMD SEV Memory Encryption For VMs

Ahead of next month's Ubuntu 24.04 LTS release, Canonical has released LXD 5.21 as the newest feature update to this container and VM manager. LXD 5.21 now ships with a production-grade graphical user interface by default, brings AMD SEV support for memory encryption of VMs on EPYC CPUs, object storage support, and other features.

While the open-source community has been rallying around the Incus fork following Canonical asserting control over the LXD project, LXD continues seeing a lot of new feature investments by Canonical. With LXD 5.21 they have enabled their GUI by default within the LXD Snap as their developers continue working on delivering feature parity between the CLI and UI. LXD 5.21 also brings authentication/authorization improvements, object storage on Ceph, integration with Dell's PowerFlex service, fast live migration for virtual machines, AMD SEV memory encryption support, cluster auto-healing, and a variety of other enhancements.

More details on today's LXD 5.21 LTS release via Ubuntu.com.
