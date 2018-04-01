Barring any last minute blocker bugs from being discovered, QEMU 2.12 is expected for release next week as the latest feature update for this important piece of the Linux virtualization stack.
QEMU 2.12 is coming in hot with the necessary user-space bits for Intel vGPU acceleration support, SMP support in the Tiny Code Generator (TCG) is now stable, the GTK2 UI is officially deprecated now in favor of GTK3, support for NVMe controllers to be directly driven via QEMU + VFIO, a variety of ARM emulation improvements, new RISC-V target, support for AMD Encrypted Virtualization with KVM, x86 IBRS support, and a lot of other improvements.
A complete look at the extensive changes for QEMU 2.12 can be found via their work-in-progress Wiki page.
Announced on Wednesday was QEMU 2.12-rc3 as the last call before officially releasing in one week if no major bugs are discovered before that point.
