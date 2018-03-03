Purism Begins Making Their Own Wayland Compositor For The Librem 5 Smartphone
Written by Michael Larabel in Wayland on 3 March 2018 at 06:13 PM EST. 11 Comments
WAYLAND --
While Purism continues eyeing KDE Plasma and GNOME Shell for delivering the user-interface options of the Librem 5 smartphone, they have begun developing their own Wayland compositor and their own shell too.

At the beginning of February we reported that Purism Might Develop An X11-Free Wayland Compositor Aligned With GNOME and they have indeed begun to do so.

They are developing their own Wayland compositor in making use of the wlroots and Rootston libraries for speeding up the bring-up of this compositor.

By re-using these libraries, they already have visible progress on this compositor. They mentioned, "We now have a mostly complete compositor working on the i.MX 6 development boards working, based on Wlroots and Rootston, with a start of a small phone desktop shell (phosh) providing window handling, full-screening of application windows, a first start of controls menu also allowing runtime display rotation—so you can at runtime rotate the display to either landscape or portrait mode and running applications will automatically be resized to the new display geometry."

They are also working on responsive/adaptive GTK+ applications, input support and more. The company also noted they received their first batch of i.MX8M evaluation kits this week with still hoping to ship their GNU/Linux privacy-minded smartphone using this newer NXP SoC.

These latest details were shared on the Purism blog.
11 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Wayland News
Wayland's Weston Gets Patch For High Priority GPU Support
Weston 4.0 Alpha Brings Atomic Mode-Setting, New Protocol Support
Wayland 1.15 Alpha Released, Pulls In Libwayland-EGL
Samsung Proposes Session Management Protocol For Wayland
Wayland Protocols 1.13 Introduces New Input Timestamp Protocol
Libinput 1.10 Released With Better Palm Detection, Drops Touchpad Hysteresis
Popular News This Week
GNOME Shell vs. KDE Plasma Graphics Tests On Wayland vs. X.Org Server
Wine "PBA" Shows Potential For Improving Direct3D-Over-OpenGL Performance
What Makes GLIBC 2.27 Exciting To The Clear Linux Folks
A Look At The Many Features To X.Org Server 1.20
Linux 4.15 Kernel Is Now The Default In Ubuntu 18.04 LTS
RADV Vulkan Driver Improvements Coming For Wolfenstein 2 On Wine