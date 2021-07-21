A new release of PipeWire was made on Tuesday for this audio/video stream management solution for Linux that can replace the likes of JACK and PulseAudio.
PipeWire continues maturing nicely this year and with PipeWire 0.3.32 takes things one step further. PipeWire 0.3.32 does have some improvements as well as a number of different bug fixes that continue to come about thanks to PipeWire's use on Fedora Workstation 34 and beginning to appear in more environments too.
Among the changes with PipeWire 0.3.32 are:
- A rework to PipeWire's real-time priority handling for threads.
- Restored support for alsamixer being able to see the mixer controls.
- PipeWire's JACK code should now lead to Ardour reporting correct latencies.
- The PulseAudio code now has a quirks database to deal with bad clients.
- Documentation improvements.
- Many bug fixes and improvements, including a possible crash fix, potential memory corruption, and other nasties now addressed.
More details on this PipeWire update via FreeDesktop.org.
