PipeWire 1.0 RC Available With Jackdbus By Default, Improved IRQ-Based Scheduling
PipeWire 1.0 is expected this year with an IRQ-based ALSA driver for professional audio being the last area that Red Hat engineers wanted to wrap up before the PipeWire 1.0 milestone. PipeWire 0.3.81 was released a few minutes ago with what's advertised as being the PipeWire 1.0 release candidate while being API/ABI compatible with prior 0.3.x releases.
This new PipeWire release has Jackdbus support enabled by default, IRQ-based scheduling in ALSA was improved and enabled by default for the Pro-Audio profile, improved WebRTC audio processing, other pro-audio improvements, and many bug fixes and other enhancements.
With the completed work on IRQ-based scheduling in ALSA, PipeWire is now able to match the JACK audio server and have equal latency to PipeWire with the professional audio profile.
Downloads and more details on the PipeWire 0.8.31 release via the FreeDesktop.org GitLab.