PipeWire 1.2 Can Stream To Snapcast Servers For Multi-Room Audio
Following the recent PipeWire 1.2 release candidate, a second release candidate is out today that also includes the ability to stream to Snapcast servers.
PipeWire 1.2 with the previous release candidate added explicit sync support, async processing, Snap support, and a variety of other enhancements for this wonderful solution for managing audio/video streams on the modern Linux desktop.
Most exciting with today's PipeWire 1.2 RC2 is the new snapcast-discover module. This new PipeWire module detects remote Snapcast servers and creates a new sink for each server to allow streaming to them. Snapcast is a multi-room client-server audio player for a nice synchronized multi-room audio experience. Those unfamiliar with Snapcast can learn more on GitHub.
The PipeWire 1.2 RC2 release also brings bug fixes and other small improvements. Overall it's quite a small release with it looking like PipeWire 1.2 stable will be out soon.
Add A Comment