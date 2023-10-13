PipeWire 1.0 RC2 Released With Fixes, Improved Rate Switching

Written by Michael Larabel in PipeWire on 13 October 2023 at 08:21 AM EDT. 4 Comments
Following last week's PipeWire 1.0 release candidate, today a second release candidate was published as part of the project's plan for reaching v1.0 before the end of the year for this widely-used Linux audio/video streams server that is a viable replacement to the likes of PulseAudio and JACK.

With today's PipeWire 0.3.82 (1.0 RC2) it mostly consists of bug-fixes but there is also improved rate switching, RAOP module enhancements, improved client property checks, and more. Some of the highlights for this second PipeWire 1.0 release candidate include:
- Fix a regression in some devices when the Pro-Audio profile was selected.
- Only enable the IRQ based scheduling and device linking in specific safe cases.
- Improve rate switching. In some cases the graph rate would not switch correctly.
- Fix regression in alsa wakeups that would cause silence in VMs.
- Fix a leak in the SBC codecs for SCO.
- More improvements to the RAOP module.
- Other small improvements and fixes.

Downloads and the full list of PipeWire 1.0 RC2 changes via the FreeDesktop.org GitLab.

