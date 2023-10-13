Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
PipeWire 1.0 RC2 Released With Fixes, Improved Rate Switching
With today's PipeWire 0.3.82 (1.0 RC2) it mostly consists of bug-fixes but there is also improved rate switching, RAOP module enhancements, improved client property checks, and more. Some of the highlights for this second PipeWire 1.0 release candidate include:
- Fix a regression in some devices when the Pro-Audio profile was selected.
- Only enable the IRQ based scheduling and device linking in specific safe cases.
- Improve rate switching. In some cases the graph rate would not switch correctly.
- Fix regression in alsa wakeups that would cause silence in VMs.
- Fix a leak in the SBC codecs for SCO.
- More improvements to the RAOP module.
- Other small improvements and fixes.
Downloads and the full list of PipeWire 1.0 RC2 changes via the FreeDesktop.org GitLab.