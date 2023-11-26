PipeWire 1.0 Released For Managing Audio/Video Streams On The Linux Desktop

It has finally happened: PipeWire 1.0 has been released as this now very common software to the Linux desktop for managing audio and video streams. With time it's proven to be a suitable replacement to the likes of PulseAudio and JACK while pushing forward the Linux desktop with its modern design and feature set.

PipeWire 1.0 retains API/ABI compatibility with the long-lived PipeWire 0.3.xx series. PipeWire 1.0 delivers improved time reporting for less jitter in ALSA when using IRQ mode, various module fixes, Bluetooth LC3 codec and compatibility improvements, improved transport and time handling for JACK, optimized buffer re-use with JACK, and a variety of other improvements.

There isn't anything fundamentally different about PipeWire 1.0 but was part of their plan for releasing 1.0 later in the year and finally moving past all the 0.3.xx releases. PipeWire has proven itself stable and plenty reliable for Linux desktop uses.

Downloads and more details on the big PipeWire 1.0 release via FreeDesktop.org GitLab.
