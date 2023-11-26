Happy Holidays! If you enjoy all the original Linux hardware reviews and open-source news content on Phoronix, consider joining Phoronix Premium this holiday season. For Black Friday / Cyber Monday, there is a cyber week special to go premium and enjoy an ad-free experience, native dark mode, and multi-page articles presented on a single page.
PipeWire 1.0 Released For Managing Audio/Video Streams On The Linux Desktop
PipeWire 1.0 retains API/ABI compatibility with the long-lived PipeWire 0.3.xx series. PipeWire 1.0 delivers improved time reporting for less jitter in ALSA when using IRQ mode, various module fixes, Bluetooth LC3 codec and compatibility improvements, improved transport and time handling for JACK, optimized buffer re-use with JACK, and a variety of other improvements.
There isn't anything fundamentally different about PipeWire 1.0 but was part of their plan for releasing 1.0 later in the year and finally moving past all the 0.3.xx releases. PipeWire has proven itself stable and plenty reliable for Linux desktop uses.
Downloads and more details on the big PipeWire 1.0 release via FreeDesktop.org GitLab.