PipeWire 1.0 Released For Managing Audio/Video Streams On The Linux Desktop

It has finally happened: PipeWire 1.0 has been released as this now very common software to the Linux desktop for managing audio and video streams. With time it's proven to be a suitable replacement to the likes of PulseAudio and JACK while pushing forward the Linux desktop with its modern design and feature set.PipeWire 1.0 retains API/ABI compatibility with the long-lived PipeWire 0.3.xx series. PipeWire 1.0 delivers improved time reporting for less jitter in ALSA when using IRQ mode, various module fixes, Bluetooth LC3 codec and compatibility improvements, improved transport and time handling for JACK, optimized buffer re-use with JACK, and a variety of other improvements.