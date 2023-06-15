Show Your Support: Did you know that the hundreds of articles written on Phoronix each month are mostly authored by one individual? Phoronix.com doesn't have a whole news room with unlimited resources and relies upon people reading our content without blocking ads and alternatively by people subscribing to Phoronix Premium for our ad-free service with other extra features.
Firefox 116 Should Have Experimental PipeWire Camera Support
As another step in embracing PipeWire for audio/video streams on the Linux desktop, Firefox 116 is scheduled to have experimental PipeWire camera support included.
Jan Grulich of Red Hat who has done a lot of amazing work on PipeWire and Firefox integration tweeted out the good news today:
Experimental @PipewireP camera support in @firefox is now merged and should be released with Firefox 116. As this is an experimental feature, it needs to be enabled in "about:config". Also many thanks to Andreas Pehrson from @mozilla for his help and review.— Jan Grulich (@JanGrulich) June 16, 2023
This Mozilla bug ticket opened two years ago over using the XDG camera portal and PipeWire for web camera access was finally closed on Thursday with the relevant code having been merged. This is a win for sandboxing / Flatpaks, multiplexing the camera, and similar benefits of managing web camera access via PipeWire.
In other PipeWire related news, Collabora yesterday posted a new blog entry around the new event dispatcher coming with WirePlumber 0.5.