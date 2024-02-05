PipeWire To Work On Vulkan Converters & Processing Filters
With PipeWire 1.0 having been released toward the end of last year and is now commonly used by Linux distributions out-of-the-box for managing audio/video streams, you may be wondering about the future plans for this open-source software from Red Hat. Well, Wim Taymans was at FOSDEM this weekend in Brussels and shared some of the plans ahead for PipeWire.
Red Hat's Wim Taymans who serves as the PipeWire lead developer presented at FOSDEM 2024 on the project. Most Phoronix readers are likely well-versed on its current state and capabilities but you may be wondering about the current/future focus...
PipeWire will be working on bug fixing / small improvements, more work on video enhancements, Flatpak audio/camera access controls, explicit sync support, and other missing features. On the video side of PipeWire, more work on video routing is to be pursued as well as more work around leveraging the Vulkan API such as for Vulkan-based video converters, processing filters, and more.
Those wanting to learn more about the current and future work on this important component to the Linux desktop can do so from the FOSDEM presentation page.
