PipeWire 1.0 Planned For Release Later This Year

Written by Michael Larabel in PipeWire on 25 September 2023 at 08:03 AM EDT. 20 Comments
PIPEWIRE
The PipeWire audio and video streams solution for the Linux desktop is planning its big version "1.0" release for later in the year.

In response to an issue ticket around whether a 1.0 release is coming or perhaps a year/month based versioning format, PipeWire founder Wim Taymans of Red Hat confirmed plans for releasing PipeWire 1.0 later in the year.

PipeWire logo


The missing feature that is being worked on prior to PipeWire 1.0 is an IRQ-based ALSA driver for professional audio purposes that can match the latency of JACK. A solution to that feat is currently being worked on via this Git branch.

So with a bit of luck, PipeWire 1.0 will be out later in 2023 to succeed the long-running 0.3.xx releases. A PipeWire 1.0 release makes sense given that PipeWire is now widely used on the Linux desktop for audio and video streams, heavily relied upon in a Wayland and Flatpak world, and has proven itself stable for quite some time and being quite a versatile solution.
