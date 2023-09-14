PipeWire 0.3.80 Released With Vulkan DMA-BUF Support, Tag Param

Written by Michael Larabel in PipeWire on 14 September 2023 at 05:29 AM EDT. 1 Comment
PIPEWIRE
Red Hat multimedia expert Wim Taymans has released PipeWire 0.3.80 as the newest version of this open-source solution for efficiently handling video and audio streams on the Linux desktop.

With PipeWire 0.3.80 its Vulkan SPA plug-in has added DMA-BUF support for efficient handling of buffers. The work is part of this merge request that had been open for six months on introducing Vulkan modifiers support for this PipeWire plug-in to enable DMA-BUF usage. A set of 22 patches made up this change authored by the wlroots developers.

PipeWire 0.3.80 also adds a new "Tag" parameter to allow for arbitrary metadata to be transported out-of-band in the graph. PipeWire's echo cancelling code was also ported over to the WebRTC audio processing code, a regression in locating monitor sources by ID were fixed in the PulseAudio server code, and updates to avoid potential crashes. There is also Bluetooth LE audio fixes, JACK fixes, and other random fixes throughout.

PipeWire logo


Downloads and more information on PipeWire 0.3.80 via the FreeDesktop.org GitLab.
