PipeWire 0.3.80 Released With Vulkan DMA-BUF Support, Tag Param
With PipeWire 0.3.80 its Vulkan SPA plug-in has added DMA-BUF support for efficient handling of buffers. The work is part of this merge request that had been open for six months on introducing Vulkan modifiers support for this PipeWire plug-in to enable DMA-BUF usage. A set of 22 patches made up this change authored by the wlroots developers.
PipeWire 0.3.80 also adds a new "Tag" parameter to allow for arbitrary metadata to be transported out-of-band in the graph. PipeWire's echo cancelling code was also ported over to the WebRTC audio processing code, a regression in locating monitor sources by ID were fixed in the PulseAudio server code, and updates to avoid potential crashes. There is also Bluetooth LE audio fixes, JACK fixes, and other random fixes throughout.
Downloads and more information on PipeWire 0.3.80 via the FreeDesktop.org GitLab.