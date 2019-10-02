Panfrost Gallium3D Driver Focusing On Bettering The Arm Midgard Support
While there hasn't been too much to write on it in recent weeks, the Panfrost Gallium3D driver within Mesa for Arm Midgard/Bifrost graphics continues chugging along. The latest work on it is switching over to a new scheduler for Midgard.

If using a Midgard GPU, a.k.a. the Mali T604 through T880, that seems to be the recent focus of lead Panfrost developer Alyssa Rosenzweig.

This week she switched over Midgard to using its new scheduling code and a number of other instruction scheduling improvements/additions. See this Git search for those interested.

This latest Panfrost Gallium3D work for open-source Arm Mali graphics will be part of Mesa 19.3 due out before year's end.
