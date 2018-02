The OverlayFS union mount file-system of the Linux kernel gains a big new feature in Linux 4.16 OverlayFS with Linux 4.16 has the ability to export its contents to an NFS (Network File System) server. The work carried out by Amir Goldstein allows for NFS exporting of an Overlay file-systemDetails on the NFS export support are outlined via this documentation patch That's the main addition for OverlayFS with the Linux 4.16 merge window as outlined via this pull request