OpenMandriva Lx 4.0 Punts Python 2 Out Of Its Base OS
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 11 May 2019 at 03:55 PM EDT. 1 Comment
While many other Linux distributions are still in the process of demoting Python 2 packages out of their main archive / base OS ahead Python 2 being EOL'ed at the start of 2020, OpenMandriva Lx 4.0 has now joined the class of Linux distributions having already succeeded in that tangled effort.

The OpenMandriva crew shared that they are now "Python 2 free" and the OpenMandriva Lx 4.0 RC1 test candidate will soon be out the door. Python 2 though is still accessible from their archives for those needing to run legacy Python code.

Similarly, Fedora 31 is dropping Python 2 packages and Ubuntu 19.10 will hopefully move Python 2 from its main to universe archives in trying to no longer be dependent upon Python 2 code in their latest releases by 1 January 2020 when Python 2.7 will be officially end-of-life.

Besides being Python 2 free, OpenMandriva Lx 4.0 is also bringing many other changes.
