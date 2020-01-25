OPNsense 20.1-RC1 Released For Popular BSD-Based Firewall / Routing OS
25 January 2020
The release candidate of OPNsense 20.1 is available this weekend, the FreeBSD/HardenedBSD-based networking/firewall OS that forked from pfSense now a half-decade ago.

The OPNsense 20.1 release has been working on a variety of security improvements, VXLAN device support, working on the transition to a fully plug-able device infrastructure, plug-in updates, and many other changes.

OPNsense 20.1 is the first release succeeding last summer's 19.7 milestone and does also include the deprecation of Python 2.7 and has various other enhancements.

OPNsense 20.1 had been scheduled to ship in January but with RC1 only shipping this final weekend of the month, it's not clear if they feel the release will be ready in the next few days otherwise it's likely to slip into early February.

More details on OPNsense 20.1-RC1 via OPNsense.org.
