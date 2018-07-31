OPNsense 18.7 Released For FreeBSD 11 Powered Routers / Firewalls
While OpenWRT 18.06 was released today as the popular Linux-based networking/embedded distribution, for those preferring FreeBSD, the OPNsense 18.7 release is also shipping today.

OPNsense is the FreeBSD-based firewall/routing software distribution that was forked in 2015 from pfSense of m0n0wall lineage. With OPNsense 18.7, this open-source operating system is derived from FreeBSD 11 packages. OPNsense 18.7 features better support for Intel NICs and other network adapters, improved IPv6 support, better connection tracking, ZFS on root boot support, OpenVPN setup improvements, and a range of other enhancements.

More details on today's OPNsense 18.7 release can be found via the release announcement on OPNsense.org.
