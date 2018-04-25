Celebrating 25 Years Of Work, NetBSD 8.0 RC1 Officially Released With USB3 & UEFI
Written by Michael Larabel in BSD on 25 April 2018 at 08:03 AM EDT. 2 Comments
BSD --
Last week I wrote about the NetBSD 8.0 RC1 images being available and the changes coming in this big update to this popular BSD platform. This morning that official NetBSD 8.0 RC1 announcement was issued.

With NetBSD 8.0 they are celebrating 25 years since the first official release of their operating system: NetBSD 0.8 was released back on 19 April 1993.

As covered last week, a lot of improvements are in store for NetBSD 8.0 including initial USB 3.0 support, Intel SMAP support, Meltdown and Spectre mitigation work, etc. Some of the other changes pointed out in today's announcement include an in-kernel audio mixer, reproducible builds support, PaX MPROTECT being enabled by default on some architectures, PaX ASLR being enabled by default on AMD64 and other platforms, UEFI bootloader support, and new hardware support.

More details on this NetBSD 8.0 release candidate via the official announcement at NetBSD.org.
2 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related BSD News
DragonFlyBSD Implements Part Of Linux's IRQ Subsystem, Improves DRM Driver Portability
Ryzen Stability Issues Are Still Affecting Some FreeBSD Users
DragonFlyBSD Kernel Gets Some SMP Improvements
NetBSD 8.0 RC1 Available, Bringing Initial USB 3.0 Support & Spectre/Meltdown Mitigation
Meltdown/PTI Mitigation Impact On BSDs vs. Linux
Some DragonFly HAMMER2 / FreeBSD ZFS / Linux EXT4 Benchmarks
Popular News This Week
EGLStreams XWayland Code Revised Ahead Of X.Org Server 1.20
This Chart Shows How The Radeon RX 580 vs. GeForce GTX 1060 Now Compete Under Linux
Arch Linux Finally Rolling Out Glibc 2.27
FFmpeg 4.0 Released With New Encoders/Decoders, NVIDIA NVDEC Decoding
MySQL 8.0 Released With Many Improvements, Faster Performance
The Big GNOME Shell Memory Leak Has Been Plugged, Might Be Backported To 3.28