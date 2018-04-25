Last week I wrote about the NetBSD 8.0 RC1 images being available and the changes coming in this big update to this popular BSD platform. This morning that official NetBSD 8.0 RC1 announcement was issued.
With NetBSD 8.0 they are celebrating 25 years since the first official release of their operating system: NetBSD 0.8 was released back on 19 April 1993.
As covered last week, a lot of improvements are in store for NetBSD 8.0 including initial USB 3.0 support, Intel SMAP support, Meltdown and Spectre mitigation work, etc. Some of the other changes pointed out in today's announcement include an in-kernel audio mixer, reproducible builds support, PaX MPROTECT being enabled by default on some architectures, PaX ASLR being enabled by default on AMD64 and other platforms, UEFI bootloader support, and new hardware support.
More details on this NetBSD 8.0 release candidate via the official announcement at NetBSD.org.
