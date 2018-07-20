The long overdue NetBSD 8.0 operating system update appears ready now to ship.
The NetBSD 8.0 release images surfaced the other day on their FTP mirrors. However, as of writing no formal NetBSD 8.0.0 release announcement has yet to be issued.
NetBSD 8.0 is a huge update for this BSD operating system project. NetBSD 8.0 premieres the project's Spectre and Meltdown mitigation as well as eager FPU support for addressing the lazy state save/restore FPU issue. But besides upping the security, NetBSD 8.0 finally rolls out its initial USB 3.0 support, adds in-kernel audio mixing support, an NVMe driver was added, various other hardware support improvements, and much more.
NetBSD 8.0 is a very feature-packed update although it's a shame not much ever came from the plans to create a desktop-focused NetBSD distribution that at the time was going to be based upon LXDE.
If anyone is interested in seeing some NetBSD 8.0 vs. FreeBSD vs. DragonFlyBSD vs. OpenBSD benchmarks, let me know in the forums.
