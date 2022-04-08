New NVIDIA Open-Source Linux Kernel Graphics Driver Appears

Appearing with NVIDIA's latest Linux4Tegra code drop is a new open-source kernel graphics driver not previously published. This driver isn't based on the existing Nouveau driver but rather appears to be derived from their internal driver code-base with some copyright references going back to 90's.Yesterday NVIDIA published a new Jetson L4T release providing the latest sample root file-system based on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS and using the Linux 5.10 kernel. Along with that is their public sources used for generating the build.

New to this code drop is a "" and "" that wasn't found in their prior L4T sources for the board support package.

This NVIDIA kernel graphics/display driver is licensed under the MIT license. Notable is it is not based on the Nouveau existing open-source DRM/KMS driver sources with the only "Nouveau" hit in the code being around in reference to an error message.

When looking at the code copyrights, the NVIDIA code on some of the files have copyrights noted going back as far as 1993. There are some files with copyrights going back to the late 90's and early 20's as more common. It does appear that this open-source kernel driver is derived in part at least from their long-standing proprietary kernel driver.This open-source NVIDIA kernel driver in its current form amounts to around 270k lines of code and another 93.1k lines of comments and 60.5k blank lines spanning some 1,125 source files.