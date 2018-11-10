The Linux 4.20 kernel has just received a new post-merge-window new driver:that is being contributed by the NVIDIA crew for their newest Turing graphics cards.While it's great seeing NVIDIA contribute code for their latest generation graphics hardware to the mainline Linux kernel, i2c-nvidia-gpu comes down to just being a bus driver for the USB Type-C controller that is accessible over I2C. These newest NVIDIA graphics cards have a USB Type-C port for next-gen VR headsets using the VirtualLink standard. VirtualLink allows for four HBR3 DP lanes, USB 3.1 data, and up to 27 Watts of power over this slim cable -- much better than the mess of cables currently needed for VR headsets.

Outside of VirtualLink, the USB Type-C port on the new graphics cards can also help new monitors coming about with this interface. The next round of AMD graphics cards are also expected to adopt USB Type-C ports as well.This new i2c-nvidia-gpu driver was mainlined this morning and allows for communicating with the Type-C controller on the Turing graphics cards. This new driver was contributed by NVIDIA themselves and can be enabled on Linux 4.20+ with the I2C_NVIDIA_GPU Kconfig switch.