Mozilla Developer Talks Up WGPU As Their WebGPU Implementation In Rust

Mozilla developer Dzmitry Malyshau has provided an update on WGPU, their implementation of WebGPU built off GFX-RS and Rust for next-gen graphics and compute on the web.
For supporting W3C's WebGPU as the future web API for graphics and compute, Mozilla developers have been pursuing WGPU as their Rust-based implementation. WGPU in turn with GFX-RS can then be accelerated by the host using Vulkan, Apple's Metal, Direct3D 11/12, or potentially even OpenGL in the future.
Mozilla's completeness on implementing WebGPU within Firefox and Servo is still well behind Google's Chrome/Chromium and even Apple's Safari, but it looks like they are making good progress in 2020 on embracing this future standard to potentially succeed WebGL.
Dzmitry presented WGPU at FOSDEM 2020 over the weekend in Brussels. Those not in attendance can see the PDF slide deck and WebM recording. The WGPU code is available via GitHub.
