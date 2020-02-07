Mir's X11 Support Is Being Promoted From Experimental
Written by Michael Larabel in Wayland on 9 February 2020 at 12:00 AM EST.
The X11 client support for Mir that leverages XWayland is graduating from its "experimental" status.

The next feature release of Mir will promote the support for being able to run traditional X11 software to being stable rather than under the experimental flag it's been under. In turn, it will be as easy as setting the --enable-x11 switch to enable the X11 support.

For nearly two years the Mir developers have been working on this X11 support that is powered by XWayland while now it's finally in good shape.

Mir developer Alan Griffiths shared this accomplishment on discourse.ubuntu.com. He also relayed the news on Unity 8 and Mir coming to the Debian package archive.
