While Mesa 19.1 will be released in a few short weeks, Mesa 19.0.4 is now available as the latest stable version of this collection of open-source OpenGL/Vulkan drivers.Leading the change-log on Mesa 19.0.4 is the Radeon "RADV" Vulkan driver with it shipping Vega 20 fixes, a VK_EXT_conditional_rendering workaround, and other Vega/GFX9 fixes.Mesa 19.0.4 also has fixes on the Intel front primarily for their i965 OpenGL driver and a few ANV Vulkan driver fixes.There are also various other Mesa fixes in this 19.0.4 update, including a new SVG_NO_LOGGING environment variable to disable logging with the VMware SVGA Gallium3D driver.More details on Mesa 19.0.4 via the release announcement . Mesa 19.1.0 meanwhile should be officially released around the end of May or more than likely will end up being early June.