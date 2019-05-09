Mesa 19.0.4 Released With Numerous RADV, RadeonSI & Intel Fixes
9 May 2019
While Mesa 19.1 will be released in a few short weeks, Mesa 19.0.4 is now available as the latest stable version of this collection of open-source OpenGL/Vulkan drivers.

Leading the change-log on Mesa 19.0.4 is the Radeon "RADV" Vulkan driver with it shipping Vega 20 fixes, a VK_EXT_conditional_rendering workaround, and other Vega/GFX9 fixes.

Mesa 19.0.4 also has fixes on the Intel front primarily for their i965 OpenGL driver and a few ANV Vulkan driver fixes.

There are also various other Mesa fixes in this 19.0.4 update, including a new SVG_NO_LOGGING environment variable to disable logging with the VMware SVGA Gallium3D driver.

More details on Mesa 19.0.4 via the release announcement. Mesa 19.1.0 meanwhile should be officially released around the end of May or more than likely will end up being early June.
