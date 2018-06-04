Martin Flöser Steps Down As Maintainer Of KDE's KWin
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 4 June 2018 at 05:58 AM EDT. 17 Comments
KDE --
Martin Flöser (nee Gräßlin) who has been the maintainer of KDE's KWin since 2010 is leaving his post.

Martin Flöser has announced he is stepping down as the maintainer of KWin. He wrote he has not been following up on code reviews and hardly contributes any code recently and so is now passing on the torch. No successor has yet been named but he suggests that it be split amongst several individuals.

Martin has not been motivated to contribute to KWin due to disagreements over the direction of KDE. In particular, disagreements with the KDE VDG (Visual Design Group) and the usability project. During his time as the KWin maintainer he worked extensively on improving its role as an X11 window manager as well as bringing up the Wayland compositing support to where it is today.

Martin's resignation letter and more details on the friction with the usability/VDG efforts can be found via this mail. Update: Eike Hein of KDE has shared his views here but has not stepped down from any of his positions.
17 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related KDE News
KDE Plasma 5.13 Beta Released With A Compelling Number Of Improvements
KDE Plasma Developers Collaborating With Sway On Wayland Support
KDE Frameworks 5.46 As The Latest Add-Ons Update
KDE's Discover, Okular, Gwenview & K3B See Improvements
KDE Plasma 5.13 Bringing New Lock & Log-In Screens
KDE Plasma 5.13 Is Making Great Improvements On Its Wayland Support
Popular News This Week
Git Issues Batch Of New Releases To Fix Security Issues
Jade: New Linux Desktop Built On Python, HTML5 & JavaScript
Firefox Developers Still Hesitant About Using EGL Over GLX On X11 Linux
Huawei Announces EROFS Linux File-System, Might Eventually Be Used By Android Devices
GNOME 3 Might Be Too Resource Hungry To Ever Run Nicely On The Raspberry Pi
Igalia Continues Working On Wayland & Accelerated Media Decode In Chromium On Linux