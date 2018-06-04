Martin Flöser Steps Down As Maintainer Of KDE's KWin

Martin Flöser (nee Gräßlin) who has been the maintainer of KDE's KWin since 2010 is leaving his post.
Martin Flöser has announced he is stepping down as the maintainer of KWin. He wrote he has not been following up on code reviews and hardly contributes any code recently and so is now passing on the torch. No successor has yet been named but he suggests that it be split amongst several individuals.
Martin has not been motivated to contribute to KWin due to disagreements over the direction of KDE. In particular, disagreements with the KDE VDG (Visual Design Group) and the usability project. During his time as the KWin maintainer he worked extensively on improving its role as an X11 window manager as well as bringing up the Wayland compositing support to where it is today.
Martin's resignation letter and more details on the friction with the usability/VDG efforts can be found via this mail. Update: Eike Hein of KDE has shared his views here but has not stepped down from any of his positions.
17 Comments