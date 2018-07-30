Freedreno lead developer Rob Clark at Red Hat has sent in his batch of feature updates to DRM-Next ahead of the imminent Linux 4.19 kernel development cycle kicking off.
This MSM driver for providing Direct Rendering Manager / Kernel Mode-Setting for Qualcomm Snapdragon SoCs continues maturing and does continue seeing new code contributions from Qualcomm/CodeAurora, Google developers, etc.
This DPU1 support is part of Qualcomm's effort to forward-port their downstream DRM driver to the mainline tree. This DPU1 support is necessary for supporting the Snapdragon SDM845 SoC and newer. DPU1 is the display controller used by the Snapdragon 845 SoC and newer. It's been going through a big refactoring the past several months from more than one hundred thousand lines of code to roughly a third of that size. This MSM display work is akin to AMDGPU's DAL/DC undertaking.
This feature pull also includes GPU core dump support for debugging and other fixes and improvements. More details on this pull via dri-devel.
