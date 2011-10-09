Lutris 0.5.5 is out today as the newest version of this Linux game manager to assist in installing both native and emulated games on Linux. Lutris continues to expand the scope of its "runners" for improving the Linux gaming experience.
While the version 0.5.5 number may not seem like a big deal, there is actually a lot to find with the Lutris 0.5.5 update. Among the changes with Lutris 0.5.5 are:
- Initial support for Humble Bundle integration.
- Resolution switching support for Wayland when using the GNOME MUtter compositor.
- Support for enabling the AMD ACO+RADV shader compiler on supported Mesa versions.
- DXVK is now enabled by default for Direct3D 9/10/11 programs to run atop Vulkan.
- Initial support for VKD3D as the early support for Direct3D 12 over Vulkan.
- A Yuzu runner has been added.
- Various other fixes and improvements.
The Lutris 0.5.5 Linux game manager can be downloaded from GitHub.
1 Comment