Real-Time Patches Updated For Linux 5.9/5.10 With The Code Not Yet Mainlined
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 28 October 2020 at 06:08 PM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX KERNEL --
There was talk earlier this year of mainlining the real-time Linux kernel patches after similar discussions last year didn't result in it happening. Merging the RT code didn't happen for the recent Linux 5.10 merge window but at least the out-of-tree patches were quickly re-based for Linux 5.9 stable and 5.10-rc1.

Sebastian Andrzej Siewior announced today 5.9.1-rt20 and 5.10-rc1-rt1 as the latest real-time patches for the current stable and development kernels.

There are just over 200 patches currently comprising the "RT" series for providing the real-time capabilities utilized by a wide range of vendors and other organizations. This real-time work is about providing real-time support in the form of a fully preemptible kernel and addressing (eliminating) the possibility of unbounded latencies mandated by various embedded use-cases and more.

Upstreaming RT wasn't proposed for Linux 5.10 as the final full kernel cycle of 2020, but hopefully it won't take too much longer before finally seeing it mainline and it didn't sound like it would take much more time at least back at the Linux Plumbers Conference. Some RT work was previously held up by the printk rework, which the initial printk rework landed in Linux 5.10, so perhaps we do stand chances of seeing the PREEMPT_RT code upstreamed in early 2021.
Add A Comment
Related News
Linux 5.10 Is The Next LTS Kernel
Linux 5.10-rc1 Released With New Hardware Support, Security Additions
New TTM Code Can Yield 3~5x Faster Page Allocation For AMDGPU, Other Benefits
Linux 5.10 Adds "nosymfollow" Mount Option Security Defense
Linux 5.10 FUSE To Allow Faster Performance With VirtIO-FS
Linux 5.9-ck1 Released With Updated MuQSS
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
It's Time To Admit It: The X.Org Server Is Abandonware
Linux Developers Discussing Possible Kernel Driver For Intel CPU Undervolting
FreeBSD Can Now Be Built From Linux/macOS Hosts, Transition To Git Continues
Linux 5.10 ARM64 Has A "8~20x" Performance Optimization Forgotten About For Two Years
System76 Launches The Thelio Mega With Threadripper + Four GPUs
AMD Linux Driver Preparing For A Navi "Blockchain" Graphics Card
Fedora 33 To Be Released Next Week
Firefox 82 Released With Performance Improvements, Video Playback Enhancements