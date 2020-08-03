Linux 5.9 Dropping The Unicore 32-bit RISC Architecture
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 3 August 2020 at 07:07 AM EDT. Add A Comment
HARDWARE --
It's arguably long overdue but with the just-opened Linux 5.9 kernel cycle the Unicore32 CPU architecture is being removed.

Unicore is a 32-bit RISC architecture developed at China's Peking University. Unicore is an ARM-like architecture. But with Unicore not being too popular and this code not seeing any maintenance for the mainline kernel paired with no upstream compiler support, it's time to gut the code out of the kernel.

The Unicore32 port relied upon pre-built compiler toolchains for build support but those binaries have disappeared plus became too out-of-date for being able to build the kernel. Even upstream kernel developers once interested in Unicore32 haven't been able to do anything with building it since the late Linux 4.x days over the lack of upstream, open-source compiler support.

As such, this Linux kernel port is now dead and being removed with Linux 5.9. Clearing out the Unicore32 architecture code from the kernel lightens it up by 17.5k lines of code.
Add A Comment
Related News
System76 Talks Up Their Forthcoming Linux Keyboard
MSM Open-Source Driver Continues On Qualcomm Adreno 640/650 Series Bring-Up
Purism's Librem 5 "Dogwood" Seeing Improvements In Battery Life
MikroBUS Patches Being Worked On For Better Supporting These Add-On Boards Under Linux
The Linux Kernel Begins Preparing Support For SD Express Cards
OpenRGB 0.3 Released For Open-Source RGB Lighting Control
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Microsoft Engineer Proposes "TRAMPFD" For Improving Linux Security
Nano 5.0 Released As A Big Feature Update To This Easy-To-Use Terminal Text Editor
Eight Great Features Of Linux 5.8
BootHole Blows Hole In GRUB2 Bootloader Security, Including UEFI SecureBoot
System76 Talks Up Their Forthcoming Linux Keyboard
Systemd 246 Released With Many Changes
L1d Flushing Patches Revived After It Was Rejected From Linux 5.8 As "Beyond Stupid"
Zstd-Compressed Linux Kernel Images Look Very Close To Mainline With Great Results