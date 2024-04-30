TUXEDO Launches Another Linux Laptop Powered By The AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS

TUXEDO Computers a few weeks ago announced the first Linux laptop shipping with an AMD Ryzen 7 8840 series SoC and now they've announced another one powered by the latest Ryzen 7 8845HS.

TUXEDO today introduced the Pulse 14 Gen4 laptop with the AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS SoC, a 3K display, and 32GB of LPDDR5X-6400 memory. This laptop can be configured with up to 8TB of solid state storage, drive dual DisplayPort 1.4 displays and one HDMI 2.0 output for three displays in total, and integrated Radeon 780M graphics.

This laptop is overall very similar to the recently reviewed TUXEDO Pulse 14 Gen 3 with the Ryzen 7 7840HS SoC. The Ryzen 7 8845HS upgrade over the Ryzen 7 7840HS is a minor upgrade with still the Zen 4 CPU cores and RDNA3 integrated graphics while having boosted Ryzen AI capabilities. There is the AMD XDNA Linux driver for Ryzen AI made available since earlier this year but overall the AMD Ryzen AI Linux support is quite limited at this point.

TUXEDO Pulse 14 Gen4


Pricing on the TUXEDO Pulse 14 Gen 4 starts out at 1.249,00 EUR and will be shipping by late May. Those wishing to learn more about this new AMD Ryzen Linux laptop can do so at TUXEDOComputers.com.
