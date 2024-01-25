AMD Publishes XDNA Linux Driver: Support For Ryzen AI On Linux

25 January 2024
With the AMD Ryzen 7040 series "Ryzen AI" was introduced as leveraging Xilinx IP onboard the new Zen 4 mobile processors. Ryzen AI is beginning to work its way out to more processors while it hasn't been supported on Linux. Then in October was AMD wanting to hear from customer requests around Ryzen AI Linux support. Well, today they did their first public code drop of the XDNA Linux driver for providing open-source support for Ryzen AI.

More than 1,000 requests for Linux support were logged following that October statement and since then I've been hearing quietly of AMD working on Linux support... Well, there's now an open-source but currently out-of-tree driver available. The XDNA driver will work with AMD Phoenix/Strix SoCs so far having Ryzen AI onboard. AMD has tested the driver to work on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS but you will need to be running the Linux 6.7 kernel or newer with IOMMU SVA support enabled. The Xilinx XRT software also needs to be built to work with this kernel driver. So far is a simple test script for verifying that your driver stack is currently setup.

Those wanting to check out this XDNA open-source Linux driver can find it via amd/xdna-driver on GitHub.

The documentation doesn't yet outline any upstreaming plans they have for this driver to get it into the mainline kernel or if they will just be maintaining it out-of-tree or what all their Linux support plans entail. In any event I'll be working on getting more information about their Ryzen AI / XDNA Linux plans for future article(s) on Phoronix as well as getting to trying this driver out once knowing the software support expectations.
