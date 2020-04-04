Some exciting ARM SoCs and devices are supported by the mainline Linux 5.7 kernel.
Excitingly on the device front is mainline kernel support for the Pinebook Pro $199 ARM laptop as well as the PineTab tablet and PinePhone mobile phone. There is also Snapdragon 865 support as the current high-end smart-phone SoC from Qualcomm. There is also various other additions:
- Support for the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 as well as the Qualcomm IPQ6018 WiFi 6 router chip.
- Mediatek MT8516 SoC support as hardware used commonly by voice assistants.
- NXP i.MX8M Plus SoC support.
- Pinebook Pro support with the Rockchip RK3399.
- PINE64 PineTab and PinePhone support is now in place, built off the existing Allwinner A64 kernel support.
- Samsung S7710 Galaxy Xcover2 support as an old Android device.
- Many updates for different areas of the NVIDIA Tegra platform support.
- i.MX system controller thermal support.
- Enabling the Qualcomm SDM845 display and GPU clocks as well as audio configs along with many other defconfig enabling.
This work and more is part of the SoC changes for Linux 5.7.
