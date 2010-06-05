Intel's Andy Shevchenko sent in the x86 platform driver updates on Monday for the newly opened Linux 5.6 merge window. There is the never-ending work on dealing with quirky Windows-focused laptops to adding new Intel hardware support and other additions.
Highlights of the x86 platform driver work for Linux 5.6 includes:
- The fix for ASUS TUF laptops with AMD Ryzen laptops so they stop overheating so easily and leading to crippled performance. That is a very important fix for these ASUS TUF gaming laptops with Ryzen CPUs due to the thermal policy not being properly set otherwise on Linux.
- Another ASUS quirk is for the N56VB laptop's left round button not working without this quirk addition to asus-nb-wmi.
- The Intel PMC driver now supports Comet Lake, Tiger Lake, and Elkhart Lake. There's also been cleaning to the various Intel drivers in this tree.
- Intel SpeedSelect Core-Power support (SST-CP).
- Support for new Mellanox VMOD0009/VMOD0010 platforms.
- The Intel SCU IPC driver has dropped Lincroft support (the core of the Moorestown MID platform).
More details on these changes via the pull request.
