Linus Torvalds just issued the Linux 5.3-rc5 kernel test release as we are now just a few weeks out from the official Linux 5.3 kernel debut.
Linux 5.3 brings many new features including AMD Navi support, NVIDIA Turing TU116 support in Nouveau, Intel Speed Select Technology, new ARM SoC support, various file-system improvements, keyboard and trackpad support for newer Apple MacBook devices, and a lot of other expanded hardware support.
As for this week's Linux 5.3-rc5 release, Linus Torvalds simply wrote in the release announcement, "It's been calm, and nothing here stands out, except perhaps some of the VM noise where we un-reverted some changes wrt node-local vs hugepage allocations. The rest is the usual driver fixes (usb, sound, nvme, habanalabs, rdma..) some arch updates (arm64 and x86) along with some filesystem fixes (afs and btrfs). But all of it is really quite small."
If all goes well, we'll see Linux 5.3 officially out in the next three or four weeks.
1 Comment