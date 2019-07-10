Herbert Xu sent out the crypto subsystem updates on Monday for the in-development Linux 5.3 kernel.
Linux 5.3 is bringing an updated Jitter RNG implementation based on the upstream Jitter 2.1.2 spec with various alterations. There is also now support for the SHA204A random number generator, 5-way interleave support for ECB/CBC/CTR for 64-bit ARM, and other fixes.
New to the subsystem is support for xxHash, the extremely fast hashing non-cryptographic hashing algorithm. The xxHash implementation is designed to be very fast and run at near RAM-like speed limits.
Right now the xxHash code is added to the tree for future usage. One talked about use-case for xxHash is to potentially replace the CRC32C code within Btrfs with xxHash instead, but over the coming kernel cycles we'll see where else this speedy hashing algorithm might see utilization.
More details on the crypto changes for Linux 5.3 via this pull request.
