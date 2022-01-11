Linux 5.17 Adds Sensor Monitoring Support To Many More ASUS Motherboards

Guenter Roeck submitted the HWMON feature updates on Monday for the Linux 5.17 kernel. There is a lot of notable changes this cycle, especially on the desktop side. It's been great seeing all the desktop-related hardware monitoring enhancements in recent versions of the Linux kernel, but unfortunate that most of it has been driven by the independent open-source community rather than the hardware vendors themselves.
With the Linux 5.17 HWMON changes there is the new NZXT driver for lighting and fan controls plus monitoring. This community-developed "nzxt-smart2" driver supports the NZXT RGB & Fan Controller and NZXT products using its NZXT Smart Device v2 controller, such as the NZXT H710i chassis and others.
New drivers of "asus_wmi_sensors" and "asus_wmi_ec_sensors" for supporting sensor reading on ASUS X370 and ASUS B550 motherboards. A wide range of modern AMD motherboards from ASUS are supported by this new driver code. The ASUS motherboards with working sensor reading via the WMI interface known to work from the two new drivers include:
- PRIME X570-PRO
- Pro WS X570-ACE
- ROG CROSSHAIR VIII HERO
- ROG CROSSHAIR VIII DARK HERO
- ROG CROSSHAIR VIII FORMULA
- ROG STRIX X570-E GAMING
- ROG STRIX B550-I GAMING
- ROG STRIX B550-E GAMING
- ROG CROSSHAIR VI HERO
- PRIME X399-A
- PRIME X470-PRO
- ROG CROSSHAIR VI EXTREME
- ROG CROSSHAIR VI HERO (WI-FI AC)
- ROG CROSSHAIR VII HERO
- ROG CROSSHAIR VII HERO (WI-FI)
- ROG STRIX B450-E GAMING
- ROG STRIX B450-F GAMING
- ROG STRIX B450-I GAMING
- ROG STRIX X399-E GAMING
- ROG STRIX X470-F GAMING
- ROG STRIX X470-I GAMING
- ROG ZENITH EXTREME
- ROG ZENITH EXTREME ALPHA
It's great work by the Linux community with that support, too bad ASUS didn't contribute it. The sensor support isn't limited to just temperatures but also includes fan RPM speeds for the different headers, CPU current, voltage, and more via the HWMOn sysfs interfaces. Meanwhile to the existing nct6775 driver, support for the ASUS ROG STRIX B550-A / X570-I GAMING motherboards has been added.
Also exciting is the AMD temperature driver (k10temp) adding thermal reading support for AMD Family 19h Models 10h - 1Fh and A0h - AFh processors. Based on those new model IDs also being associated with DDR5 support in the EDAC code, it appears these new IDs are for upcoming Zen 4 processors. It's great seeing AMD getting that thermal support prepared ahead of time rather than after launch as was often the case for Zen/Zen+/Zen2/Zen3.
See this pull request for the full list of HWMON patches targeting the Linux 5.17 merge window.